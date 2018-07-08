St George’s feast next Sunday

Gozo will celebrate the feast of St George in Victoria next Sunday. Celebrations start with the traditional dinner today. On Monday evening there will be horse races. The rest of the festivities will be characterised by innovative pyrotechnical displays, video-graphic features and a cutting-edge show involving paper and fireworks.

A spokesman for the La Stella Philharmonic Society, event organisers, said 10 Maltese and Gozitan bands will take part in this year’s festivities, including the King’s Own Band and the La Vallette Philharmonic Society.

Apart from the outdoor festivities, the feast is characterised by the religious events held during the week reaching its climax next Sunday with the Pontifical Mass during which Joseph Vella’s Mass in D Major is executed. The Laudate Pueri Choir and orchestra will be under the direction of Can. George Frendo.

The procession with the statue of St George, carved in wood by Pietro Paolo Azzopardi, will take place in the evening. The hymn Al Glorioso Martire, composed by Mro Giuseppe Giardini Vella, will be played by the La Stella Band with the participation of a strong female choir and Italian soloists.

For the full programme of both liturgical and external festivities visit www.lastella.com.mt.