Sunday, July 8, 2018, 00:01

President visits ERRC in Xewkija

President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca visited the headquarters of the Emergency Response and Rescue Corps (ERRC) in Xewkija where she met volunteers and cadets who provide services around Malta and Gozo, including ambulance service, water rescue and life-guarding, training courses, ground and underwater search and rescue services, educational and environmental campaigns and humanitarian work. The President, who was accompanied by Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana, signed a commemorative photo of a new rescue boat sponsored by the President. Anyone who would like to form part and assist ERRC should visit [email protected].

