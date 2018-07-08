For your diary

• Gozo Bishop Mario Grech today leads a Pontifical Mass at Kerċem parish on the feast of Our Lady of Succour at 9am with the participation of St Gregory choir under the direction of maestro di cappella Carmelo P. Grech. The St Anthony Band of Birkirkara will play marches along the main streets of Kerċem at noon. The parish community gathers at the church for evening prayers, led by Fr Roberto Gauci, with the participation of the St Gregory choir, at 7pm, followed by the procession with the statue of Our Lady accompanied by the St Gregory Band of Kerċem under the direction of Mro Mark Gauci. At 7.45pm, the Mnarja Band, under the direction of Mro Joseph Grech, will give a concert in front of the parish church. The statue will enter the church at around 10.15pm, accompanied by the singing of the antiphon Beatam Me Dicent, followed by Sacramental Blessing.

• A blood donation session will be held at the Xewkija District Health Centre in Triq tal-Ħamrija, today from 8am to 1pm.

• The Schola Cantorum Jubilate Children’s Choir will be celebrating the end of the first year of its formation with a concert, ‘Once Upon A Song’, at Sannat Primary School Hall, tomorrow at 7pm. The choir, accompanied by pianist Amy Rapa and flutist Sarah Xerri, will be under the direction of Marouska Attard. Tickets are obtainable from Bargate Bookshop in Victoria.

• Marta Obiols Fornell, Philosophy Sharing Foundation general secretary, is opening a new art Gallery at 8, Triq Agius de Soldanis, Victoria, offering space for local and international artists to showcase their artworks. The first exhibition, titled Perspectives, is by Tomas Hed, from Sweden and lives in Gozo. A preview of the exhibition will be held on Friday at 8pm. It will be open to the public on Saturday, until September, from 10am until 1pm and from 4 to 6pm.

