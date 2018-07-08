Advert
Sunday, July 8, 2018

Bicycles for refugees

Photo: Charles Spiteri

The Rotary Club (Gozo) presented two more bicycles to refugees residing in Gozo to enable them to get to their places of work. The presentation was held at the Migrants Commission office in Victoria, directed by Fr Anton Schembri. Fr Schembri thanked Rotary Club president John Gilbert for the donation. Present for the occasion were Migrants Commission helpers Alessandra Schiro and Matilda Sultana. Seen here, from left, are Alessandra Schiro, Chris Galea, John Jama of Ghana, who was presented with one of the bicycles, John Gilbert, Fr Schembri, Ann Rose and Matilda Sultana.

