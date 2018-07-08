The new faces of Tommy Hilfiger

Winnie Harlow and Hayley Baldwin

Tommy Hilfiger, which is owned by PVH Corp. has announced model Hailey Baldwin and model and activist Winnie Harlow as the new global brand ambassadors for Tommy Hilfiger Women’s for Fall 2018. As part of the brand’s global campaign, which celebrates icons of tomorrow in the worlds of fashion, art, music and entertainment, they will appear as the face of the Fall 2018 Tommy Icons capsule collection for women.

“As two of the most sought after super models in the world, Hailey Baldwin and Winnie Harlow are becoming the icons of tomorrow, captivating their audiences with their powerful drive and inner fire,” said Tommy Hilfiger. “They are leading the way for the next generation of Tommy women, approaching everything with confidence and optimism. These shared qualities and values are why I’m excited to welcome them into our family.”

Baldwin’s passion and dedication is reflected in her 12 years of training as a ballerina before starting her modelling career at the age of 16. Through her incredible reach on social media, with over 11 million followers on Instagram alone, she offers fans unique, behind-the-scenes glimpses into her life on and off the runway. Baldwin has walked all Tommynow experiential runways since Fall 2016, and has appeared on the covers of Vogue, Marie Claire, Wonderland, Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, L’Officiel and Love. She can currently be seen co-hosting the programme Drop the Mic alongside Method Man on US TV channel TBS and recently hosted the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

“Fashion is how I express my individuality to the world and Tommy Hilfiger’s designs are perfect to make bold statements,” said Baldwin. “I love styling each outfit to make it my own, and I can’t wait to show fans of the brand how I infused my own twist into the Fall 2018 Tommy Icons styles.”

Nominated ‘Model of the Year’ at the 2017 Fashion Awards, Winnie Harlow is passionate about celebrating individuality and a positive body image through the incredible reach of her social media channels where she connects with her millions of followers. She is a prominent public speaker, with her TED Talk about perception of beauty gaining over one million views on YouTube. Harlow recently walked the Tommynow ‘Drive’ runway in Milan where Tommy Hilfiger premiered his Spring 2018 collection. She has appeared on the covers of Elle, Glamour, Marie Claire, L’Officiel and Wonderland, as well as in Beyoncé’s Lemonade music video. “I’ve always believed in the power of embracing who you are and breaking conventions, so I am proud to partner with an incredible designer who truly shares this spirit,” said Harlow “I’ve always loved the brand’s classic American cool style and I’m excited to share my favourite pieces with all Tommy Hilfiger fans.”

The brand heritage of TOMMY HILFIGER is closely linked to collaborating with pop culture and sport icons. Most recently, the American designer announced that he would partner with Lewis Hamilton, British Formula one racing driver, four-time Formula One world champion, and global brand ambassador for Tommy Hilfiger men’s, on a TommyXLewis collaborative collection launching in Fall 2018. Hilfiger has also collaborated with international supermodel Gigi Hadid, designing four TommyXGigi capsule collections that brought a fresh new lens to the world of womenswear at Tommy Hilfiger.

Tommy Hilfiger has also had recent partnerships with award-winning musician/producer duo The Chainsmokers and international tennis champion Rafael Nadal, reflecting its commitment to broaden the brand’s reach and connect with the next generation of consumers. The company announced earlier this year a multi-year strategic partnership with Formula One’s four-time World Champions Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport as the official apparel partner.

Winnie Harlow