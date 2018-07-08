Fresh, invisible body spray

Biotherm Homme has introduced its first sun protection designed for men and made for action, the Biotherm UV Defense Sport SPF 30.

Outdoor sports call for an extra level of defence and the UV Defense Sport body spray has been developed with the Quiksilver rider team to resist extreme sport conditions.

The formula offers an UVA UVB SPF 30 high protection and an anti-oxidant action. Very water-resistant (up to 80 minutes), this fluid can be applied also on wet skin. Its invisible texture is non-greasy, non-sticky and anti-sand. The anti-slip grip bottle can be sprayed upside down, guaranteeing an easy application everywhere and at any time.

Biotherm is exclusively distributed by Chemimart Ltd, tel. 2149 2212.

(Content provided by Chemimart Ltd)