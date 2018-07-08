Franks celebrates 125th anniversary

Kenneth Cauchi, Tamara Webb, Claire Abela and Vanessa Camilleri.

Franks celebrated its 125th anniversary party with a gala night at Bighi in Kalkara on June 23.

The event adopted a 1930s era glamorous theme with champagne, a red carpet, gala attire and a melodious blues/swing band playing in the background.

On their arrival, guests made their way through the long tunnel leading on to the large open terrace. The tunnel was transformed into a Franks Time Line exhibition, starting from the 1890s up till the present day. The beginnings were very humble, with Salvatore Abela selling his wares to sailors from a cart in the Cospicua docks to today’s chain of seven Frank stores in the major shopping towns and shopping malls in Malta.

The venue at Bighi could not have been more fitting, with fairy lights lighting up the surrounding hedges and beautiful lit lanterns hanging from trees. Franks’ 125 logo and design were projected on to the side walls of the façade, followed by a short video, summing up the 125 years of Franks’ history and story.

Lauro Abela, director of Franks, gave a short speech, mainly thanking the guests present but, most of all, thanking the esteemed clientele for their continuous patronage and support. A heartfelt thank you and appreciation went to “our loyal and hardworking staff, without which none of what we are today would have been possible,” he said.