Two-day conference on resilience in education

Over 180 participants are expected to attend a two-day international conference on resilience in education that will be held on Thursday and Friday at the University of Malta’s Valletta campus.

The conference, organised by the University of Malta in collaboration with five other European universities, will address issues related to the mental health, wellbeing and resilience of children and young people, and particularly how education may promote the health and resilience of marginalised children and young people.

Prof. Michael Ungar from Canada and Prof. Ilaria Grazzani from Italy are the main keynote speakers. It will also be addressed by University rector Prof. Alfred Vella and Education Minister Evarist Bartolo.

Further details e-mail [email protected] or visit the website below.

www.enrete.eu/conference