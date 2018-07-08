New MSc in diabetes care

A new Master of Science in Diabetes Care is being offered by the University of Malta’s Faculty of Medicine and Surgery and the Faculty of Health Sciences.

The MSc will provide practising medical, nursing and other health professionals with a clinical specialist postgraduate opportunity in an area where continued deve­lopment of practice is needed.

The programme of studies will involve interdisciplinary teaching, learning and re­search. It will be offered in English on a part-time basis over a period of three years.

Applications may be submitted online at the website below until July 19 at 2pm.

For further information visit the website below or e-mail Prof. Josanne Vassallo at the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery on josanne.vassallo @um.edu.mt or Dr Roberta Sammut, dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at roberta. [email protected].

https://www.um.edu.mt/courses/overview/pmscdbcpeb8-2018-9-o.

www.um.edu.mt/apply