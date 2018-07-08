Initiatives to popularise science showcased

Education Minister Evarist Bartolo (second from left) with (from left) DLAP director Gaetano Bugeja, and assistant directors Desiree Scicluna Bugeja, David Degabriele and Louis Scerri.

A Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Popularisation Networking Festival was recently held at Villa Bighi to showcase the range of national and European science outreach initiatives that the Ministry of Education’s Directorate for Learning and Assessment Programmes (DLAP) has embarked upon.

The festival was attended by professionals involved in STEM educational fields as well as representatives from industry, local councils, the European Commission Representation in Malta, embassies, employers and bankers’ associations.

During the festival, Melanie Casha Sammut and Mario Muscat, education officers for Maths Primary and Integrated Science respectively, delivered a presentation on the directorate’s vision for STEM education, highlighting its aims and objectives, implementation process, targets achieved and the next action steps to be taken.

Education Minister Evarist Bartolo also addressed the event and praised the commitment and action of various stakeholders to strengthen the quality of STEM education in Malta.

DLAP director Gaetano Bugeja concluded the festival by confirming the directorate’s commitment and collaboration to facilitate further partnership building and networking between STEM professionals.

The STEM popularisation festival was partly funded through the Scientix 3 project.