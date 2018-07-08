Advert
ICT faculty annual events

An exhibition of around 80 ICT projects developed by the University of Malta’s Faculty of ICT undergraduate final year students will be open to the public on Friday from 5 to 8pm at the ICT Building at the University’s Msida campus.

The faculty’s Dean’s List awards ceremony will be held on Thursday at 7pm.

An informal lounge-around event will be held on July 17 from 11am onwards during which students interested in the faculty’s courses will be able to meet and informally chat with the faculty’s academic and administrative staff.

For more details visit the Facebook page below.

www.facebook.com/uom.ict

