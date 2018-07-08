Weekly consumer tips

▪ While consumer legal rights are not negatively affected by promotions or discounts that sellers offer from time to time, traders may decide to change their return policies during sales.

▪ Whether they were bought during a sale or not, goods must be as described and fit for their intended purpose. If not, consumers may claim a free of charge remedy.

▪ It is consumers’ responsibility to check the goods bought and report any damages immediately.

▪ When goods offered for sale are marked “seconds” or “shop soiled” consumers should carefully check what the defects or damages are.

▪ Sellers are legally obliged to clearly display the final selling price of discounted products.

▪ When a shop makes a comparison with previous prices, the previous price should be the last price at which the goods were sold before the sales.

