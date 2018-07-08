YMCA hosts US students

The mural painting by the students presented to the home.

A group of 13 students, led by Elizabeth Bigham from the University of San Diego, California, has completed a week-long stay in Malta during which they took part in interactive workshops with Dar Niki Cassar (YMCA Home) residents in Msida.

A number of presentations on YMCA’s diverse services to the local community were delivered by Dar Niki Cassar head Kylie Muscat, Gabriele Bertone from YMCA’s youth empowerment programme, Dorienne Rotin from YMCA’s psychotherapeutic services, YMCA CEO Anthony Camilleri and Tom Cusens, a YMCA veteran, who gave a thorough insight into the history and origins of YMCA Malta.

A mural painting done by the students was later presented to the home.

Prof. Bigham, who was extremely happy with the outcome of the visit, has also selected YMCA Malta as its base to carry voluntary work in Malta next year.

The event was organised in collaboration with the University of Malta. For more information, visit the Facebook page and group YMCA Valletta.