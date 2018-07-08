The President’s engagements - July 8, 2018

10.30am. The President receives a courtesy call from Isabelle Caruana Dingli at San Anton Palace, Attard.

11.30am. The President meets Prime Minister Joseph Muscat at San Anton Palace.

1pm. The President presides over a press conference regarding ‘Connecting through Culture’, an event organised by Ta’ Xbiex local council, at Ta’ Xbiex.

4pm. The President receives a courtesy call from Shri M. J. Akbar, Indian Minister of State for External Affairs, at San Anton Palace.

Tuesday

9am. The President receives a courtesy call from residents of various Church homes for the elderly, at San Anton Palace.

Wednesday

10am. The President receives a courtesy call from Assistive Devices Visual Impairment Centre board members, at San Anton Palace.

11.30am. The President attends the first sitting of Judge Cosuelo Scerri Herrera, at the Law Courts, Valletta.

1.10pm. The President meets with Empowerment Group within the President’s Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society members, at San Anton Palace.

3pm. The President receives a courtesy call from Fiona Bugeja, at San Anton Palace.

4pm. The President presides over a meeting of the Council of Governors of the President’s Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society, at San Anton Palace.

7pm. The President delivers a speech during an activity organised at the end of the National Readathon in Primary Schools, an initiative by The President’s Trust and the National Literacy Agency, at San Anton Palace.

Thursday

3pm. The President receives a courtesy call from Alfred and Mary Borg, at San Anton Palace.

3.30pm. The President presides over a meeting of the President’s Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society board of administrators, at San Anton Palace.

6.30pm. The President delivers a speech during the ‘Getting Started: Start your own Business’ course award ceremony organised by the National Council of Women, funded by the Fund for Voluntary Organisations within the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation, at San Anton Palace.

Friday

9am. The President delivers the opening speech during the Psychiatry and Arts International Conference organised by Mount Carmel Hospital, at Verdala Palace.

11am. The President meets the children with visual impairment carers, part of the NGO ADVICE, at San Anton Palace.

4pm. The President receives a courtesy call from Lucienne Abela, at San Anton Palace.

Saturday

8:45am. The President inspects a Guard of Honour on the 204th anniversary of the Malta Police Force, Valletta.

6.30pm. The President delivers a speech during the ‘Connecting through Culture’ event organised by Ta’ Xbiex local council, Ta’ Xbiex.

7.30pm. The President visits the Multi-Cultural Night organised by the Sudanese Migrant Community at the Convent of the Little Sisters of the Poor, Hamrun.

8.15pm. The President delivers a speech during the French National Day, in Zebbug.

9pm. The President visits an activity on the 204th anniversary of the Malta Police Force, in Floriana.

Sunday

8.30am. The President attends Mass on the feast of St Sebastian, Qormi.