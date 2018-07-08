SMOM reception marks patron saint’s feast day

President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca delivering her speech during the reception in the presence of Prince Augusto Ruffo di Calabria. Photos: Frans Micallef/Photocity

A reception to commemorate the feast day of the patron saint of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta was recently hosted by the Ambassador of the Order, Prince Augusto Ruffo di Calabria, and his wife Princess Tana de Windisch Graetz.

The reception, attended by 400 prominent foreign personalities from the entrepreneurial world as well as the aristocracy, was held at the end of a weekend of fundraising events organised by the Sovereign Order and supported by Tiffany & Co.

During his speech Prince Augusto Ruffo said he was committed not only to strengthening relations between Malta and the Order but also to promoting the beautiful island and its varied patrimony, as well as that of its monuments and landmarks.

Among the distinguished guests were President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, Archbishop Emeritus Paul Cremona, Chief Justice Joseph Azzopardi and various members of the bench, MPs, including Evarist Bartolo, Deo DeBattista and the Leader of the Opposition Adrian Delia, various ambassadors and members of the Maltese Association of the Order led by their president, Marchesino Daniel de Petri Testaferrata.

The Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, who participated in the fundraising weekend, were also present.

At the reception, they were entertained to Neapolitan music accompaniment by the Italian folk group Scialapopolo.