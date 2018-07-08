Once a Lasallian, always a Lasallian

As the De La Salle Brothers, known in Malta as ‘Il-Freres’, are celebrating the third centenary since the death of their founder, St John Baptist De La Salle, all over the world, Rose Griscti, Ben Izzo and Julie Bajada, in collaboration with Bro Martin, director, organised a get-together for all former Lasallian teachers to celebrate the occasion. Mass, celebrated by Fr Joe Borg, himself a former DLS teacher, was followed by a reception where so many old friendships were renewed. Charles Zerafa and Fabian Mangion prepared a PowerPoint presentation of the time spent at the college which was enjoyed by all present. Meanwhie, a group of Old Lasallians (pictured, bottom), who finished fifth form in 1988, got together for a 30th anniversary reunion at De La Salle College. The event was well attended and it was a good time to renew friendships and share memories of days gone by with long-serving Brothers Martin and Edward and former PE teacher Joe Mallia.