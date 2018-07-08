ISTC, Malta and the Fire Service College, UK, forge alliance

Kevin Keeler (left), head of international training at the Fire Safety College, UK, with Andrew Gilravey, college director, International Safety Training College, Malta.

Kevin Keeler, the head of international training for the Fire Service College (FSC), UK, attended the International Safety Training College (ISTC), Malta, for two days of workshops on June 27 and 28.

His visit culminated in the signing of an agreement whereby both ISTC and the FSC entered into a business relationship in the pursuit of mutually beneficial training opportunities that will allow both parties to make full use of their instructors and training resources, and for each party to promote each other’s respective programmes of training and consultancy services.

The Fire Service College in the UK is involved in firefighter development. It is an award-winning leader in fire and emergency response training and one of the world’s largest operational fire and rescue training facilities. It specialises in providing dedicated training for fire and rescue services, emergency responders and a wide spectrum of commercial and public sector clients globally. Fire Service College instructors are serving fire officers seconded from individual fire and rescue ser­vices across the UK. They are professional and technical experts in their chosen fields.