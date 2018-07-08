Announcements - July 8, 2018

GALEA. On July 3, at Mercy Hospital, New York, USA, EMANUEL FRANCIS, aged 61, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by the love of his family. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Debbi, his mother Georgia Galea, widow of Mosé (tal-Għaġina), his siblings Carmen and her husband Joe Ruggier, Louise, widow of Salvino Camilleri, Dorrie Galea, Imperia and her husband Joe Tabone, Teddy and his wife Joanne, Gerry and his wife Laura, Gina and her husband Joe Hili, Joe Galea, nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends. A memorial Mass and celebration of Noel’s life will be announced later. May he rest in eternal peace and rise in glory. Our gentle giant we all loved in life will never be forgotten.

PAVIA. On July 6, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH PAUL of Marsascala, aged 74, passed peacefully away, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his wife Myriam, his brothers Alfred and his wife Josephine, John and his wife Bernardette, his in-law Dorothy Grech, nephews and nieces other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, July 9, at 1.30pm for St Anne parish church, Marsascala, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PORTELLI. On July 5, at Gozo General Hospital, JOHN of Victoria, Gozo, aged 93, passed peacefully away, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Vincent, Melina, Joseph, Paul, Joan, Margaret and Martin, their respective families, bro­thers and sister, nephews and nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Gozo General Hospital tomorrow, Monday, July 9, at 4.15pm for the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Ta’ Pinu, Għarb, Gozo. Mass will be said at 5pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Marija Cemetery, Victoria, Gozo. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VINCI. On July 6, ANTOINE, aged 91, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Maria, his daughter Daniela and her husband Baron Christopher Testaferrata Moroni Viani, his beloved grandchildren Petra and Stephen, his in-laws Franz Formosa, Anne Vinci, Rose Stivala, Joyce and Tony Curmi, Bertha Fenech, Henry and Elvira Fenech, his nephews and nieces Peter, John and Mark Formosa, Eugenie Camilleri, Andrew and Anita Vinci, David Grech, Adrian and Anthony Stivala, Alice Borg Olivier, Chris Curmi, Corinne Dingli, Mark, Claude and James Fenech, and their respective spouses, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves St James Capua Hospital tomorrow, Monday, July 9, at 1.30pm for Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be cele­brated at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The family regret they are unable to receive visitors. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT HABER. On July 7, BIANCA née De Giovanni, aged 76, passed peacefully away at Mater Dei Hospital comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her beloved husband Charles, her granddaughter Francesca and her partner David, her brothers Denis, David and his wife Johanna, her brother-in-law Franz and his wife Agnes, her nephews Patrick, Gerald and Andrew and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège will leave Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, July 9, at 8am for Sta Lucia parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at the Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza will be greatly appreciated. Lord grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AMATO-GAUCI. Ever fresh and loving memories of ALLAN on the 30th anniversary of his death. Still so greatly missed by Ann, Torio and the children.

ATTARD – EDWIGE. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother on the 31st anniversary of her death. George, Gladys, Daniela and Stephen.

CAMILLERI. Treasured memories of HELEN, today being the 22nd anniversary of her demise.

There is a smile

I will always remember

Of a wonderful mother

I miss so dear.

Fondly remembered by her daughter Odette.

GALEA. Proud and everlasting memories of a dear father and grandfather, Dr ERIC GALEA, Ph.C., MD, who passed away to eternal life 33 years ago today. Always remembered and sadly missed by his children and grandchildren. Kindly remember him in your prayers.

In our hearts your memory lingers,

Sweetly tender, fond and true,

There is not a day, dear father,

That we do not think of you.

GALEA. Treasured memories of Dr ERIC GALEA, Ph.C., MD, a dear brother and uncle, especially today the anniversary of his demise. Constantly in our thoughts and prayers. Mima, Cynthia and Claire.

MAGRI – PAMELA. On the 27th anniversary of her death. A loving wife, mother and daughter. Fondly remembered by her husband Albert, by her children Berta, John and Paul and by her mother Edith Moore. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MUSCAT DOMANCICH – DANIELA. In loving memory of our dear Daniela on the ninth anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her parents Tony and Vera, brother Kris and Joanna and the Muscat family. Mass for her repose will be said on Thursday, July 12, at 7pm, at Loyola House, Naxxar.

SPAMPINATO. In ever loving memory of ALFRED, today the 21st anniversary of his call to eternal life. Remembered by Christa and Robert. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VELLA – MARY. Cherished memories of a dear mum on the anniversary of her demise. Rest in peace. Vivienne, Antoinette, Marthese.

BOV Philately Club meeting

The Bank of Valletta Philately Club is holding a meeting at Fatima Sanctuary Convent, Guardamangia, on Wednesday, July 11, at 6pm. All stamp collectors are welcome. For more information, call 7931 5509.