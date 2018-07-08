Win a Tivoli Compact CUV

Visitors to Il-Fiera l-Kbira at Montekristo Estate this month will stand the chance of winning one of the most acclaimed compact CUVs (compact or cross-over utility vehicle) on the market: the new SsangYong Tivoli. Along with the entry ticket, all those attending the fair will be given a lottery ticket with the new SsangYong Tivoli being the top prize.

A strong team of around 400 people is currently setting up the venue with tents and stalls, while finalising light and sound preparations for the fifth edition of the fair, which will be held between July 12 and 22. Every year, this fair attracts over 100,000 visitors, but this year it is estimated that more people will attend due to more special offers.

The new SsangYong Tivoli is a real head turner, offering style and dynamic driving for active lifestyle seekers. It has an all-new platform, newly-styled body with a dynamic urban look, trendy interior and various engine sizes as well as best-in-class safety features.

To view the new SsangYong vehicles, visit the SsangYong Motors Malta showroom in Attard which is open from Monday to Friday between 9am and 6pm, and on Saturday between 9am and 1pm. For more information, call 2339 2340/1 or 7979 8998. You may also send an e-mail to [email protected].

SsangYong Motors Malta is a division of Famalco | Building Businesses.