Eden Leisure Group goes golfing

Eden Leisure Group staff tried their hand at golf during a team-building event at the Royal Malta Golf Club.

As part of a corporate partnership, staff from Eden Leisure Group were invited for a few rounds of golf at the Royal Malta Golf Club in Marsa.

The event proved to be a great team-building exercise, with each member of staff showing golfing skills in a fun-filled environment.

The session started off with the staff learning about the sport as a whole and how the game works.

The staff were then introduced to a variety of golf shots and techniques including putting, short range shots, long range shots and chipping. After the golf session, they were treated to drinks at the Royal Malta Golf Club where both proud and defeated employees shared their experience.

“Our employees are the foundation of our company, so we consider teamwork and team-building activities to be of fundamental importance. It is always a pleasure watching the staff interact in fun out-of-work environments and I know that they will be bring this energy and enthusiasm back to the workplace and create a more close-knit and stimulating environment,” said Simon De Cesare, CEO of Eden Leisure Group.