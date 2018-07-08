Eden Leisure appoints new human resources manager

Eden Leisure Group has appointed Carina Azzopardi as the company’s new human resources manager. Ms Azzopardi is a seasoned professional with over 13 years of experience in management and business administration. She is also an Executive MBA graduate which she obtained with distinction. Ms Azzopardi joins the company from her last role as HR manager for another local group of companies, following other senior HR and commercial management roles with various organisations both in Malta and abroad.

Ms Azzopardi said: “I am excited to join one of Malta’s leading hospitality and entertainment organisations and am looking forward to this new challenge and to contribute positively to the overall success of the company.”

Simon De Cesare, chief executive officer of Eden Leisure Group, added: “We are glad to welcome Carina to the Eden Leisure Group family. Her appointment is one of many exciting developments following a company-wide restructuring earlier this year and we are confident that she will be instrumental in building a comprehensive HR strategy while continuously strengthening the company’s human capital.”