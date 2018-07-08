Company briefs

The Calamatta Cuschieri Group, via its subsidiary CC Trading Ltd, has launched its cryptocurrency trading platform. CCTrader Crypto is the first locally developed trading platform of its kind, and is built upon the successful CCTrader platform known, among others, for its ease of use and global stock trading capabilities. CCTrader Crypto offers 24/7 customer support developed in a period of increased market interest in cryptocurrencies and block-chain in Malta and overseas.

Alan Cuschieri, director of CC Trading Ltd and co-CEO of the Calamatta Cuschieri Group Plc said: “Cryptocurrencies have attracted a keen interest globally and created a lot of excitement about what the future holds. As a Fintech company we have experienced this interest from our network of clients and it has become evident that providing 24/7 access to major cryptocurrencies is something that is expected.”

CCTrader Crypto offers popular cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple and Bitcoin Cash. The application is now available on IOS, Android and also via web browser. Users who register before July 31 are being given the opportunity to trade their cryptocurrencies for free for the first three months.

More information is available via the newly launched website www.cctradercrypto.com.

Jeep scoops multiple awards

Jeep has won a host of top honours at the German SUV and 4x4 title Off Road Magazine’s annual Readers’ Choice Awards.

With 174 models competing across 13 award categories, the Jeep brand stood out by winning two coveted first places. The iconic Jeep Wrangler won the ‘Off-Roader’ A category taking 29.4 per cent of the expert readers’ votes – well ahead of the second-placed (23.9 per cent).

Meanwhile, the Jeep Renegade was named Best ‘Subcompact’ SUV in the C category, for a fourth year in a row. The Renegade was the first choice of Off Road readers, earning 16.8 per cent of the votes.

The flagship Jeep Grand Cherokee achieved second place in the B category ‘luxury Off-roader’, ahead of all other imported brands in Germany. The all-new Jeep Wrangler placed second in the ‘Newcomer’ category – the model has yet to be launched in Europe.