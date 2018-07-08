Alter Domus Malta promotes two to senior manager roles

Edward McArdle. Right: Nicky Grima.

Edward McArdle and Nicky Grima have been promoted to senior managers at Alter Domus Malta. Alter Domus is a fully integrated provider of fund and corporate services, dedicated to international private equity and infrastructure houses, real estate firms, multinationals, private clients and private debt managers.

Mr McArdle, who joined Alter Domus in October 2017, has been appointed to senior manager for funds and corporate services at Alter Domus Malta. He has been working within the financial services industry for over 13 years and possesses extensive operational experience within the funds industry.

Prior to joining Alter Domus, Mr McArdle was a senior manager in the corporate actions team for Fidelity Investments, Ireland, where he helped to establish a new corporate action team in Dublin by transitioning the work from the US. He has also spent seven years working in State Street International Ltd, Ireland, where his last role was the establishment and managing of the shared services team. This included corporate actions in India, fund expenses and board reporting in Poland along with oversight teams in Ireland.

These promotions strenghten our 150-strong team

Mr McArdle is a qualified financial adviser (QFA Ireland) and an ACCA member.

Nicky Grima has been appointed finance senior manager. She joined Alter Domus in March 2015 as a financial controller for the Channel Islands and the UK. She heads the finance team in Malta that handles the Alter Domus Group’s finance matters, particular in the EMEA region. She is also involved in the Alter Domus treasury Function.

Prior to joining Alter Domus, Ms Grima spent a number of years working for a fund administration firm where she formed part of the finance team responsible for the accounting and group reporting of the Maltese office. Prior to this, she worked with KPMG in Malta.

Ms Grima is a chartered accountant by profession.

Chris Casapinta, country executive Malta, said: “These promotions reinforce our offering in Malta, reflecting the breadth of expertise and experience of our employees. Our employees are highly-regarded both locally and internationally and these promotions strengthen our 150-strong team based in Malta and set the base for the Alter Domus Malta office to continue on its growth trajectory.

“I would like to congratulate all of our new senior managers, managers and senior officers; their promotions are a result of their hard work, dedication and the consistent delivery of high-quality client service.”

Carmelo Borg, Eleazer Borg, José Mallari, Mark Magro, Morgan Gonzalez and Yasmine Azzopardi were all promoted to managers. Amanda Delicata, Carol Zahra, Chanelle Zammit, Diane Curmi, Edric De Leon, Francesca Camilleri, Jean Claude Micallef, Juan Concha, Kane Bugeja, Kurt Vella and Melinda Magyar were promoted from officer to senior officer.