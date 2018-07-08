A scholarship fund for high achievers

Students from Saint Martin’s Institute of Higher Education were among international students who recently graduated in London.

Saint Martin’s Institute of Higher Education is setting up a scholarship fund of €120,000 for high-achieving students who register as full-time students with the institute to read for the University of London degrees in business, finance and computing as from October 2018.

The institute has committed these funds in its mission to offer an opportunity to students who wish to distinguish themselves by reading for degrees conferred by the University of London under the academic direction of its member colleges, such as the London School of Economics (LSE), ranked second worldwide in social sciences by QS 2018 world university ranking.

Students who wish to join the University of London programmes taught at Saint Martin’s Institute of Higher Education in Malta must be 17 years old before April 30, 2019. Students that hold grade 1 or 2 in any six ordinary level subjects at SEC, including mathematics and English, or possess an awarded Matriculation certificate with a minimum of 80 points including mathematics at grade B, will qualify for the €3,000 partial scholarship. Students must apply and register before July 31 to qualify for the funding. The institute may commit further funds if this is utilised before the end of this month.

Saint Martin’s Institute of Higher Education, established in 1985, is a licensed higher education institution by the National Commission for Further and Higher Education (NCFHE) with licence number 196. The institute is an affiliate teaching institution of the University of London and has now topped the first 1,000 graduates since the year 2000 when it started offering degree programmes to Maltese and international students here in Malta.

For more information and application details to qualify for the partial scholarship, visit www.stmartins.edu, call +356 2123 5451 or send an e-mail to [email protected] for an appointment. The institute is also on Facebook.