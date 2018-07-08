A new direction for Century 21

Century 21 is presenting its new visual identity through an extensive marketing plan.

Century 21 has recently unveiled a new brand identity and a new mission statement – to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences. With this new vision in mind, Century 21 is set on becoming the most sought-after real estate brand in the world.

With smart, simple and sophisticated design principles, Century 21 wants to elevate the brand by challenging legacy thinking and open more doors for creativity and innovation.

Through surveys and research, the company felt that there is a lack of communication between the interested parties who want to buy or sell their home and finding the right agent. Century 21 wants be agents of change, as the company challenges its agents to be better, as well as exceeding all expectations of both buyers and sellers.

This campaign will present its new visual identity through an extensive marketing plan that is set to leverage television, social media, public relations and print components, across 80 countries in which Century 21 operates, marking a historic change in the network’s nearly 50 years of global operations.

The focus of this campaign will be on two key factors: ‘Don’t settle for average’ and ‘Relentless moves’. During this historical shift in brand identity, the company needs to ensure that the consumer is aware of what the brand is, who they are becoming and why.

Besides showcasing the new logo and brand message effectively, it is important to strengthen the bond between the company and the modern consumer. In light of this, Century 21 Malta’s general manager Mario Psaila Savona recently attended the European Masters’ Meeting to discuss and evaluate the new visual identity and how it can be communicated effectively to customers with other representatives from other European countries.

With this marketing strategy, Century 21 plans to reach as many consumers as possible. It wants their customers to be excited about this change to ultimately achieve the main goal behind this campaign – to drive leads.

Century 21 is a division of Famalco | Building Businesses. For more information, call 2339 2121 or send an e-mail to [email protected].