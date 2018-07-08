Shakespeare under the stars

Roberta Cefai. Photo: Jacob Sammut

If you’ve ever been to one of the MADC’s summertime productions of Shakespeare’s plays, then you will probably know it to be quite a magical experience. Sat there, al fresco and under the stars, listening to the Bard’s words wash over you against the backdrop of the President’s Palace, this is theatre that’s truly unique.

It’s no wonder that this annual tradition has survived for 80 years. The first-ever MADC production in San Anton Gardens was performed in 1938 – and because things always have a way of coming full circle – it was the same play as the one to be performed this year, the comedy As You Like It.

Back then, as you can imagine, it was a very traditional affair, with period costumes and a focus on the verse itself. Over the years, though, the MADC has updated its offering and this year’s edition will be no different, with more modern costumes and a focus on making the text more accessible and conversational.

Leading the production this year is director Philip Leone-Ganado, who is well-known for his portfolio of successful Shakespeare productions, including the popular ‘Shakespeare at the Pub’ series. For MADC, Philip is leading a fantastic team of actors, including Chris Dingli, Stephen Oliver, Jonathan Dunn, Steffi Thake, Chiara Hyzler, Gianni Selvaggi, Michael Mangion, Rambert Attard, Maxine Brimmer, Becky D’Ugo, Joe Depasquale and Daniel Formosa.

Taking on the formidable role of Rosalind is Roberta Cefai – a young actress who grew up in the UK where she trained with the local theatre until she was 18. “My family is based in the UK and I grewup there,” Roberta explains. “However, my father is Maltese and we would come here on holiday every year to visit family and I fell in love with the island. So, after I graduated, I decided to move here.”

Once in Malta, the actress joined the Teatru Manoel Youth Theatre under the guidance of Denise Mulholland, which she loved. “Ever since, I have been able to work with some truly inspiring and talented people who have taught me a lot. Performing at Teatru Manoel was also incredible and it was an opportunity I will never forget,” she says.

Roberta also took part in The Crucible, which was directed by Sean Buhagiar. “The other characters in that play were pretty horrible to my character – but that didn’t stop me from enjoying it,” she smiles. “I have always really liked the play and I studied it at University, so having the chance to perform it was amazing.” She is now putting the finishingtouches on one of Shakespeare’s most well-known female characters. “Rosalind is such a strong woman. She’s very quick-witted, she stands up to her uncle when she is banished and she puts Orlando through many tests before they fall in love. She isn’t your typical female love interest, and it’s a lot of fun to play a character with so many levels to her.”

She is also enjoying the process, highlighting the ‘awesome’ director for taking the cast through the script line by line to ensure everyone has a fully-developed understanding of their characters, their motives, what they are saying and why they’re saying it. “I think that’s what makes the MADC’s plays so accessible for all its audience members – the actors convey their meaning, clearly. That’s how I felt when I watched the show last year.”

In fact, it was last year – while watching the Taming of the Shrew – that Roberta decided she had to be in the next production. “It was brilliant, performed in the round with lots of energy. The show ended and I instantly signed up to membership of the MADC!

“Of course, I hope this year will be no different. Shakespeare’s comedy is brilliant with so many different layers and I think that will really come across. It’s a play that I think anyone will fully enjoy. Most of the play takes place in the Forrest of Arden, so having the setting in the San Aton Gardens is perfect. Open-air, under the stars and completely magical – what could be better for a summer’s evening at the theatre?” Roberta concludes.

As You Like It will be performed at San Anton Gardens in Attard between July 13 and 22. Tickets are available online.

www.madc.com.mt