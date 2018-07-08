National Cinema Day returns

The 23rd National Cinema Day will take place on July 14, with 10 recent films screening at reduced prices from 9am until late night. Screening at the Citadel Cinema in Gozo will be from 4pm.

The following are some of the films to be screened on the day at the Eden, Embassy, Empire, Galleria and Citadel cinemas.

Skyscraper

FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader and US war veteran Will Sawyer now assesses security for skyscrapers. In Hong Kong he finds the tallest, safest building in the world suddenly ablaze and he has been framed for it. A wanted man on the run, Will, must clear his name and somehow rescue his family who are trapped inside, above the fire line.

Incredibles 2

An animated adventure in which a family of super heroes face a new foe.

Adrift

A true story of survival, as a young couple’s chance encounter leads them first to love and then on the adventure of a lifetime as they face one of the most catastrophic hurricanes ever recorded in history.

Patrick

Sarah is a young woman whose life is in a bit of a mess. The last thing she needs is someone else to look after. Yet, like it or not, her Grandmother has bequeathed her a very spoiled pug - Patrick. Surely, it was done for a purpose?

Hereditary

After the family matriarch passes away, a grieving family is haunted by tragic and disturbing occurrences and begin to unravel dark secrets.

Sicario 2: Soldado

The drug war on the US-Mexico border has escalated as the cartels have begun trafficking terrorists across the US border. To fight the war, federal agent Matt Graver re-teams with the mercurial Alejandro.

Ocean’s 8

Danny Ocean’s estranged sister Debbie attempts to pull off the heist of the century at New York City’s star-studded annual Met Gala.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

When the island’s dormant volcano begins roaring to life, Owen and Claire mount a campaign to rescue all the re-maining dinosaurs from an event which could make dinosaurs extinct.

Deadpool 2

Wade Wilson (aka Deadpool), brings together a team of fellow mutant rogues to protect a young boy with supernatural abilities from the brutal, time-traveling cyborg, Cable.

Show Dogs



Max, a police dog, is ordered to go under-cover in a prestigious Dog Show, along with his human partner, to avert a disaster from happening.