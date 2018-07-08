A rising star

Shailene Woodley in Adrift.

At the relatively young age of 26, Shailene Woodley is a leading member of the current generation of superlatively talentedwomen in Hollywood. The list includes, but is by no means limited to, Jennifer Lawrence, Saoirse Ronan, Emma Stone, and the up-and-coming Letitia Wright amongst others, who are gracing the screens with a huge catalogue of powerful, strong, emotional and complex roles.

Woodley began her career at the tender age of five and as a young girl, played a number of roles on TV and on screen. The actor firmly made her mark opposite Hollywood grandee George Clooney in 2011’s The Descendants, as a young teenager having to cope with a family tragedy.

Among the many accolades Woodley received for her work in that film were a 2012 Independent Spirit Award, for Best Supporting Actress, the National Board of Review Award for Best Supporting Actress while also earning a Golden Globe nomination.

Woodley earned more good notices in the romantic comedy-drama The Spectacular Now, who has moved seamlessly into the realm of sci-fi/action with her role as Tris in the big-screen adaptations of the Divergent series of young adult novels by Veronica Roth.

The three instalments were released respectively in 2014, 2015 and 2016 to which audiences poured high praise on the young actress’s effortless ability to carry the films.

Away from Hollywood, Woodley is a committed activist for social justice, and a staunch environmentalist, to the point that while out protesting against the Dakota Access Pipeline – and getting arrested for her efforts – she almost missed the Adrift script. Luckily, she eventually read it and signed on for the role.

Based on a true story, Adrift is described as an “unforgettable story about the resilience of the human spirit and the transcendent power of love”. Woodley stars as Tami Oldham who, with her boyfriend Richard Sharp (Sam Claflin), sails into one of the most catastrophic hurricanes in recorded history. In the aftermath of the storm, Tami awakens to find Richard badly injured and their boat in ruins. With no hope for rescue, Tami must find the strength and determination to save herself and the only man she has ever loved.

Woodley also serves as one of the film’s producers and she collaborated alongside the film’s director Baltasar Kormákur.

“I was most keen to ensure that we honoured Tami’s real story.

“She’s such a profound, strong individual who truly seemed to embrace this film”, recalls the actress. “My prayer is that she has found healing as well through this experience.”