Saturday, July 7, 2018, 06:56 by Press Association

Truck driver charged in Canada hockey team crash with 16 dead

The driver of a truck that collided with a bus in a crash that killed 16 people involved with a Canadian youth hockey team has been arrested on criminal charges.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, 29, was detained at his home in Calgary, Alberta, and would appear in a provincial court in Saskatchewan next week.

He faces 16 counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and 13 counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily injury.

The crash occurred in Saskatchewan on April 6 as the bus was taking the Humboldt Broncos hockey team to a play-off game.

