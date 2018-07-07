Top seed Halep stunned by Hsieh in Wimbledon third round

Romania's Simona Halep reacts during her third round match against Taiwan's Su-Wei Hsieh.

Women's top seed Simona Halep crashed out in the third round of Wimbledon on Saturday when she was beaten 3-6 6-4 7-5 by Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei.

The Romanian world number one, who claimd her first Grand Slam title at last month's French Open, never got to grips with the tricky 32-year-old who battled back from 5-3 down in the deciding set to claim a stunning victory.

A weary-looking Halep ended the match with successive forehand errors.

Her defeat means only one of the top 10 seeds has reached the last 16 in the women's draw.