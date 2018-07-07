Advert
Saturday, July 7, 2018, 19:28 by Alina Anisimova

Watch: 'England must believe they can go all the way'

Three Lions reach first semis since 1990

Video: Matthew Mirabelli

England have reached the semi-final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup after defeating Sweden 2-0 in the quarter-final.

Harry Maguire drew first blood on the half-hour mark before Dele Alli sealed qualification in the second half.

Gareth Southgate's team will now play their first semi-finals at a World Cup tournament since Italia '90, when on that occasion they were sent home packing by Germany on penalties. 

Times of Malta was at Spinola, St Julian's where a large group of fans watched the third quarter-final tie from this World Cup and spoke to a number of them after the final whistle. 

