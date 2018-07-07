Watch: 'England must believe they can go all the way'

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: Matthew Mirabelli

England have reached the semi-final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup after defeating Sweden 2-0 in the quarter-final.

Harry Maguire drew first blood on the half-hour mark before Dele Alli sealed qualification in the second half.

Gareth Southgate's team will now play their first semi-finals at a World Cup tournament since Italia '90, when on that occasion they were sent home packing by Germany on penalties.

Times of Malta was at Spinola, St Julian's where a large group of fans watched the third quarter-final tie from this World Cup and spoke to a number of them after the final whistle.

