Advert
Saturday, July 7, 2018, 22:53

Watch: Croatia beat Russia on penalties to set up England semi-final

Croatia's Luka Modric and Dejan Lovren celebrate after the match.

Croatia's Luka Modric and Dejan Lovren celebrate after the match.

Croatia beat hosts Russia 4-3 on penalties after the teams were level at 2-2 following extra time in their World Cup quarter-final on Saturday and will meet England in the semi-finals.

Croatia defender Domagoj Vida put them 2-1 ahead from a Luka Modric corner in the first period of extra time but Russia's Mario Fernandes headed an equaliser with five minutes remaining, much to the delight of the partisan crowd at the Fisht Stadium.

Denis Cheryshev's swerving left-footer from the edge of the box had opened the scoring for Russia in the 31st minute of normal time but an unmarked Andrej Kramaric headed in a cross from Mario Mandzukic eight minutes later to restore parity.

Croatia will play England, who earlier beat Sweden 2-0 in Samara, at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on Wednesday.

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Beckham and Ibrahimovic place wager before clash

  2. Fifa invites boys trapped in Thai cave to World Cup final

  3. Watch: ‘Russia 2018 one of the best apart from Mexico ’70’ - Fr...

  4. Southgate admits injury concerns

  5. Poised Sweden can beat England and win World Cup - Ibrahimovic

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 07-07-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed