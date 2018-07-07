Advert
Saturday, July 7, 2018, 13:49

Sweden evacuate team hotel after false alarm ahead of England match

All players are feeling fine, press officer assures

A Sweden fan shows his support outside the stadium prior to the FIFA World Cup, Quarter Final match at the Samara Stadium.

Sweden's players suffered a rude awakening ahead of their World Cup quarter-final clash with England when the fire alarm went off at their hotel in Samara on Saturday morning, leading it to be evacuated.

The Swedish players were roused from their slumbers and moved out of their rooms, but luckily it turned out to be a false alarm and they could go back to recharging their batteries ahead of their first World Cup quarter-final since 1994.

"It was just after half past eight this morning, a false alarm. All the players are feeling fine," Sweden press officer Staffan Stjernholm told website Fotbollskanalen.

The Swedes have plenty of time for a nap before they take on England at 5pm, with hosts Russia facing Croatia later in the evening in Sochi.

