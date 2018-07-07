Question time: Today Public Policy Institute

Cyrus Engerer, EU Policy Advisor and Human Rights Campaigner

Our democracy is slowly coming out of its infancy stage, yet since its initial years were hijacked by the two main political parties, it has proven rather difficult for any independent or apolitical initiative to make headway. Joseph Muscat’s election as Labour Party leader in 2008 meant a change in direction, a cut from Malta’s political past and a step forward to modernise the country and elevate our democracy.

No one can doubt the positive change since Labour’s election in our economy, civil liberties and social matters. It is on issues such as these, where government’s unilateral action can change legislation with a simple majority in parliament or with its decisions on a day-to-day basis as the executive of the country that things have changed and finally, moved forward.

Yet, on issues where change could only be brought about by consensus with the Opposition, we have seen a stalemate. The Nationalist Party under Simon Busuttil’s leadership was characterised by a negative attitude opposing any initiative by the government. One could assume an element of bitterness in the first weeks following the devastating electoral defeat, but since it persisted throughout the whole legislature, things could not move forward.

The Constitutional Convention that would have strengthened our democracy and moved it to the next stage, is just one of numerous examples. Discussions on the way forward on political parties, their State-funding or lack thereof, and the recognition of think tanks, be they political or independent, and their funding, would have been eye-openers and hopefully meant a change to the status quo – giving think tanks the funding necessary for them to operate and come up with studies and ideas to get our politicians thinking on issues which they could have ignored.

Yes, the folding up of the Today Public Policy Institute is a bad thing. Reviewing the work of the think tank since its inception, one quickly realises how truly politically independent the organisation was. It did not mince its words on several issues, at times proving the government right and at others suggesting alternative paths to the direction given.

Unfortunately, the bitterness syndrome of the Opposition in Labour’s first legislature led to a constant attack on the think tank and on its first chairman Martin Scicluna, every time that the think tank confirmed that something the government was doing was right; or when Scicluna took decisions in his capacity as a board member or chairman of commissions essential to functioning of our public policy.

Sometimes this was directly done by the PN, such as when the licence for the American University of Malta to operate was issued, and at other times this was done by the late blogger Daphne Caruana Galizia who frequently wrote poisonous articles on Scicluna’s character and persona – a stark contrast to the government’s reaction every time it was criticised by Scicluna, with Prime Minister responding that they would evaluate his personal comments or those of the think tank, decide and move forward in the interest of the country.

It is now time to see where the Nationalist Party stands following the election of its new leader. One year into his leadership, its time to see whether the ‘new way’ promised will materialise.

The opportunity is there to move towards the next step of our democracy. The Constitutional Convention and the birth of a new and updated constitution that reflects today’s Malta and anticipates our future. A constitution that could give a new impetus not only for the founding of Maltese think tanks but for a new political order. Such a reform can only be achieved through national unity and would be a demonstration of such unity, rising above what divides us and embracing that which unites us – Malta First.

Hermann Schiavone, Nationalist spokesman on social dialogue

To be honest I have hardly heard of this think tank. That may not be a bad thing as I believe that think tanks should work behind the scenes and not capture the limelight. The news of its closure does not shock or worry me. This was said to be the only independent, non-partisan think tank, whose ex-chair was Martin Scicluna. I disagree completely.

I cannot understand the emphasis of a think tank being independent and non-partisan. What is wrong with being politically involved? Why has the word politics become toxic? Why does anyone think that being politically involved makes you unable to think rationally? The main political parties’ think tanks’ contribution to the country is enormous. They are after all the ones behind electoral programmes. So there is absolutely nothing wrong with having partisan and non-independent think tanks.

Most think tanks may be non-partisan but certainly not independent as they promote their respective sectorial interest

But then of all people professing the need for an independent body, Scicluna surely cannot be the one. He is neither an independent nor non-partisan. He has been criticised many times about his pro-Labour articles and stances especially before the 2013 election. He was one of the protagonists who have helped Joseph Muscat become prime minister. He may since have been disappointed with Labour’s destruction of the environment but still cannot be described as independent. But then in this country where we breathe politics, it is almost impossible to find an independent, non-partisan person.

Think tanks are only but one source of knowledge. NGOs and other associations provide a rich source of ideas and produce numerous interesting documents, which are regularly presented to the government and Opposition. To name a few: the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association, the Malta Employers Association, the General Retailers and Traders Association and the workers unions have all been active and productive for decades. These are definitely non-partisan think tanks, as is the MCESD.

That is why the funding issue, which has been mentioned as a reason for the think tank’s folding up is questionable. A think tank is primarily created to think and share ideas. It is understood that hiring professional and experts, cannot always be done on a voluntary basis. Reports may require funding but then if funding is unavailable a think tank could still operate and acquire data which is readily available from the National Statistics Office or from the respective association.

The compilation of data is time consuming and may be costly. However if this is available from other sources what would be left is the discerning process and the production of an argument in a final report. This too requires time and some funding for this process should be made available, if the members of a think tank are not working voluntarily.

We have a number of departments at the University of Malta that can contribute. The department of Public Policy within the Faculty of Economics, Management and Accountancy comes to mind, but also the Faculty of Social Well-Being.

Perhaps funding could be directed to such academic entities where academics and able students coming from all sides of the political spectrum are continuously discussing and researching matters related to public affairs.

Think tanks are important and should be encouraged.

I strongly believe that we already have think tanks covering most sectors and we should thank them for their service to the country. Most of them may be non-partisan but certainly not independent as they promote their respective sectorial interest. The authorities’ job is to bring together the various ideas and come up with an informed balanced policy.

Finally, I cannot stress enough the NGOs’ contribution to our country. They are a source of knowledge whose expertise should be more appreciated and sought by the authorities. More funding to NGOs is definitely a good investment.

