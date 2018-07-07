Advert
Saturday, July 7, 2018, 07:26 by Press Association

Motorist escapes injury as cow wrecks car on country road

Police have warned motorists to take care after a car was wrecked in a collision with a cow.

Officers in County Durham posted pictures on social media of a battered white Peugeot near Sedgefield but confirmed that no-one in the car was hurt.

A special constable working with the team said he followed the "culprit" animal for a mile before farmers helped him get it back into a field.

Durham Roads Policing Unit said on Twitter: "This is the terrifying result of a motorist hitting a cow on the Sedgefield back road at GT Stainton.

"Fortunately no-one was injured. Always wonder what's around the bend and can you stop in distance you can see."

The officer replied: "Even the cow somehow only got minor injuries, and was still able to run from me for a good mile until it was put in a field with the help of some farmers!"

