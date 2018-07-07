Today's front pages - July 7, 2018

Advert
The following are the top stories in national newspapers on Saturday.

Times of Malta says the driver of a car which injured eight people early on Friday morning, one critically, was allegedly more than three times over the legal alcohol limit. In another story, it says nurses and midwives are on Saturday expected to suspend industrial action that has caused delays in appointments during a meeting with the government.

The Malta Independent also leads with the St Julian’s accident. In another story it says the National Audit Office has lambasted the outdated infrastructure at Mount Carmel Hospital.

In-Nazzjon says that the US government has described Malta as a centre for the trafficking of women for sex and forced labour.

L-Orizzont says immigrants were entering Malta in an invisible manner.

