MEPs vote against copyright vote ‘not surprising’

MEPs in Brussels yesterday dealt a critical blow to a proposed directive aimed at regulating copyright laws. Photo: Shutterstock

Nationalist MEP Francis Zammit Dimech said he was “unsurprised” the European Parliament voted against a controversial copyright directive.

The proposal was aimed at making Google, Facebook and other tech giants share revenues with publishers, broadcasters and artists. It had stirred controversy after critics argued that the proposal would stifle internet freedom.

Many feared the directive would lead to blanket censorship by tech platforms that have become an online hub for creativity.

Had the proposal been approved, it would have given a mandate to a rapporteur to enter into negotiations with the European Commission and the European Council on the final text of the Copyright Directive.

Dr Zammit Dimech had supported the law in the Legal Affairs Committee, saying it would extend copyright protection online and harmonise it across the EU.

The debate on the controversial reform centred around two main issues.

No one is filtering or will ever filter the internet

Read: EU vote could limit linking to news websites - PD

One is the so-called neighbouring right for press publishers, which could force Google, Microsoft and others to pay publishers for displaying news snippets.

The other is mandatory upload filtering, which would require online platforms such as YouTube and Instagram to have measures in place to prevent users from uploading copyrighted material or seek licences to display content.

Maltese artists seem to have been split on the issue. Tenor Joseph Calleja said the proposal was crucial if the music industry were to survive. But Youtuber Grandayy told online media portal LovinMalta the legislation would make it harder to generate profit from online content.

However, Dr Zammit Dimech yesterday accused critics of spreading a “misinformation campaign” against the reform.

“Let me be frank and clear, no one is and will ever filter the internet,” he said.

“What we are addressing is the increasing lists of infringements appearing on internet platforms daily that have as a main purpose to share the works uploaded by its users, abusing the rights of authors, artists and producers.”

He insisted he stood with Maltese artists throughout the debate.

Dr Zammit Dimech added that he hoped the unsuccessful vote would “present an opportunity for further reflection to reach the right wording that strikes the right balance between the different interests involved”.