Man charged with attempted murder of Hugo Chetcuti

The suspect being escorted to court. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Bojan Cmelik, 35, a Serbian national was on Saturday charged with the attempted murder of entrepreneur Hugo Chetcuti on Friday night.

The man, who with no fixed address, pleaded not guilty.

The attack took place in St Rita Street, Paceville.

Mr Chetcuti is recovering at Mater Dei's Intensive Therapy Unit after he was stabbed at 10.30pm.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Neville Camilleri, heard that relatives, security guards and the police followed the suspect on a description given by a witness. They followed him to St Helen Street in Sliema, where he assaulted the police and was eventually arrested.

Mr Cmelik was also charged with threatening and attacking police officers, disobeyed their orders and carrying a knife without the necessary licence.

During the proceedings, the accused sat down with his head bowed, occasionally looking up.

Asked to describe his job, he said he wanted to defend himself with silence and refused to reply.

Bail was not requested.

Inspector Nicolai Sant prosecuted.

Sara Mifsud and Joe Giglio are appearing parte civile, while Ishmael Psaila is legal aid.