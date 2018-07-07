Decision on new Orthodox church in Kappara put off

The site for the proposed Russian Orthodox church in Kappara. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The Planning Authority has put off a decision on a new Russian Orthodox church in Kappara, which has bitterly split residents and members of the minority religious community.

The proposed church, on an abandoned field in a residential area adjacent to the protected habitat of Wied Għollieqa, had been recommended for refusal but the Planning Commission yesterday opted to suspend the application for six months to allow further analysis.

The plans for the church

At present, the St Paul the Apostle parish of the Russian Orthodox Church, a community of around 200 people, does not have its own church in Malta and holds its services in Catholic churches around the island.

Representatives of the parish have previously told this newspaper that there were strong relations with the Catholic Church in Malta and the Curia understood the community’s need for its own place of worship.

The new church would also allow the parish to have its own resident priest, and more regular services for its parishioners.

But the proposal, which will be built in a traditional Russian Orthodox style with a steeple rising up to 26 metres, has been met with staunch opposition from Kappara residents.

Dozens – supported by the San Ġwann local council – submitted objections to the PA, arguing that the church would increase traffic and parking problems, as well as light and noise pollution.

Residents also argued that a place of worship should not be allowed in a residential priority area designated for villas.

Their concerns were echoed by Nature Trust Malta, which is responsible for the management and guardianship of the Wied Għollieqa nature reserve, an Area of High Landscape Sensitivity and Special Area of Conservation, as well as a designated bird sanctuary and tree protection area.

“This building and design is unconducive to a Maltese valley landscape,” Nature Trust said, highlighting the visual intrusion of the high steeple.

“Such an activity would increase traffic, light and noise pollution and would greatly interfere with the ecology of the area and disrupt the serene and natural ambience of the reserve.”

The Design Advisory Committee also expressed concern over the model, which it said “could move more towards the local architecture and context while still retaining the characteristics of a Russian Orthodox church”.

However, members of the Russian Orthodox community have attempted to fend off the objections and highlight the need for a new place of worship.

In representations to the PA, they said the church would contribute to raising awareness of the religion and culture, as well as becoming an archi-tectural gem and part of Malta’s religious heritage.

They insisted the impact of a small church on Wied Għollieqa would be negligible compared to the construction of the nearby University campus and Mater Dei Hospital, neither of which had halted the valley’s flourishing.

They also said the church would not hold any outdoor activities that would negatively impact residents, and that the small number of worshippers the church was designed for meant parking would not be an issue.

“It is a real pity when you are not able to celebrate and keep traditions alive when your soul is in need of it,” one parishioner said.

“With all respect to the Maltese nation and Kappara’s residents, I would just like to ask to bring our dream to life.”