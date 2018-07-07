After the horrific St Julian's accident... two friends unite for England victory

The two men in Spinola. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Ryan Knowles and Charlie Clark had plenty of reason to cheer on Saturday afternoon as they relished the sight of England sailing into the World Cup semi-final just a day after they were involved in the horrific St Julian’s accident.

The two Brits were caught up in the fracas after a car mounted the pavement and rammed into them in St Julian’s early on Friday, leaving eight people injured.

Mr Knowles (left) who was still sporting facial scars as a result of the incident and Mr Clark who provided CPR to a 25-year-old Dutch man, were celebrating England's victory at Spinola.

The accident happened in Ġorġ Borg Olivier Street at 4.50am between the City of London Bar and the St Julian’s waterpolo club. The Dutchman is still in critical condition.

The police said the driver lost control of the car before mounting the pavement and crashing into the pedestrians.

On impact, a bench and a light pole were destroyed. The car also ploughed into two trees, uprooting them. The promenade was also extensively damaged.

Sources said that the driver left the scene but was arrested soon after, where he was subjected to a breathalyser test.