An advert on the media advises construction industry workers they need to possess a skill card. This makes me think and ask some questions.

A good percentage of foreign workers invading our country are employed in the construction industry. Are they qualified to build the many flats mushrooming in Malta? Are they experienced? Do they have the necessary know-how? Or are they low-skilled workers who accepted the first paid job offered to them? Who is supervising their work?

We are surrounded by construction works, with cranes towering above our heads. Who can assure us, hand on heart, we are not in continuous danger?

The situation is worrying. The authorities need to act before some tragedy occurs.