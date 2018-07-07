Advert
Saturday, July 7, 2018, 06:08 by Mickel van Gurchom, Rabat

Haphazard parking

I know many people have talked about it but, still, nothing is being done about it.

Every day, in College Street, the main road through Rabat, vans, cars and mopeds are parked on a double-yellow line and even on bus stops, as the picture shows. This is a hazard to all vehicles driving through this narrow road, which, in my opinion, should be one way. Buses are having no option but to stop in the middle of the road, causing even more chaos.

A warden is never there and the last time I spoke to one I was told that when they are informed they instruct the defaulting motorist to move the vehicle. Fine, but such motorists should first be fined. That is the only way to stop haphazard parking.

