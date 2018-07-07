Abused freedom

I just cannot accept the fact that quite a number of EU nationals, particularly coming from East European countries (Bulgaria and Romania, in particular), are coming to our country not to live and work but to ply their criminal trade.

I am sure one of the main four freedoms of the EU - freedom of movement – was not intended to give criminals a much easier and very much wider area where they can ply their criminal trade but to give EU citizens the right to live and work honestly in any EU member-state. Is there any EU regulation in this regard?

My impression is that the majority of crimes involving theft are being committed by foreigners. So I am amazed that, when these criminals are caught, the court rarely orders they are sent back to their own country after serving time. Why is this?

Can someone please let the Maltese people know what is the present position regarding such criminals? Is anything being done to address this very serious problem, which is affecting the daily lives of honest citizens?

The excellent work which the police are doing in this regard must be backed up by the courts and the authorities.

I do hope that whoever is responsible to inform the Maltese people about matters affecting them as a result of EU laws and regulations would clarify this urgent situation whereby many of the crimes, particularly theft, are being committed by foreigners, mostly coming from Eastern European countries, including EU member states.