Advert
Saturday, July 7, 2018, 17:37

Watch: Ħamrun Spartans sign Greek defender

Orestis Nikolopoulos will form part of Ħamrun Spartans' side next season. Photo: Ħamrun Spartans

Orestis Nikolopoulos will form part of Ħamrun Spartans' side next season. Photo: Ħamrun Spartans

After announcing the signing of midfielder Sebastian Nayar, earlier on Saturday, Ħamrun Spartans have unveiled Orestis Nikolopoulos, who hails from Greece.

The Greek defender, 26, is comfortable playing as a full-back as well and the Spartans hope that he can bring a lot of experience into the side. 

Last season, Nikolopoulos plied his trade at AE Karaiskakis in Greece's second tier of football where he played 10 games, registering also 1 assist.

Previously, he featured also for Vyzas Megara (22 games), AOT Alimos (21 games) and Olympiakos Volos (6 games) among other clubs.   

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Gżira complete historic qualification

  2. Birkirkara exit Europe after defeat in Faroes

  3. Juve considering 'many opportunities' amid Ronaldo signing...

  4. Watch: Buffon signs one-year deal with PSG

  5. Watch: Tedesco relishing Spartans challenge

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 07-07-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed