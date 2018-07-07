Watch: Ħamrun Spartans sign Greek defender

Orestis Nikolopoulos will form part of Ħamrun Spartans' side next season. Photo: Ħamrun Spartans

After announcing the signing of midfielder Sebastian Nayar, earlier on Saturday, Ħamrun Spartans have unveiled Orestis Nikolopoulos, who hails from Greece.

The Greek defender, 26, is comfortable playing as a full-back as well and the Spartans hope that he can bring a lot of experience into the side.

Last season, Nikolopoulos plied his trade at AE Karaiskakis in Greece's second tier of football where he played 10 games, registering also 1 assist.

Previously, he featured also for Vyzas Megara (22 games), AOT Alimos (21 games) and Olympiakos Volos (6 games) among other clubs.