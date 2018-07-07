Nayar joins Ħamrun Spartans

Sebastian Nayar (left) has agreed to join Ħamrun Spartans.

Ħamrun Spartans have reached an agreement to sign midfielder Sebastian Nayar.

The Spanish midfielder is no new face to Maltese football as the hard-working Nayar was on the books of Floriana in the last two seasons and has already worked with current Ħamrun coach Giovanni Tedesco.

Nayar is the Spartans sixth signing of the close season as the Reds have already secured the services of goalkeeper Manuel Bartolo, defender Matthew Gauci, midfielders Conor Borg and Antonio Monticelli and Italian striker Pietro Viggiani.

The Spartans have already started their pre-season training with Tedesco and Nayar is expected to join his new team-mates in the next few days to step up his physical preparations.