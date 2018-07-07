Advert
Saturday, July 7, 2018, 16:19

Hamilton takes pole for home British Grand Prix

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton during practice.

Lewis Hamilton put Mercedes on pole position for his home British Grand Prix on Saturday with Ferrari's Formula One championship leader Sebastian Vettel alongside on the front row.

Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen will line up third with Hamilton's Finnish team mate Valtteri Bottas completing the second row of the grid.

Hamilton, one point behind fellow-four times champion Vettel in the standings, is chasing his fifth successive British Grand Prix win. Saturday's pole was his sixth at Silverstone and 76th of his career.

 

 

