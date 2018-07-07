Advert
Saturday, July 7, 2018, 07:45

Pharmacies open tomorrow

9am to noon

New British Dispensary, 109/110, St John Street, Valletta (2124 4813);
Brown’s Pharmacy, 706, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2123 8623);
Anici Pharmacy, Anici Street, Qormi (2148 7162);
Pharmaplus, Ganu Street, Birkirkara (2149 2958);
Charing Pharmacy, Mimosa Street, Pietà (2123 2954);
Lourdes Pharmacy, Naxxar Road, San Ġwann (2138 7479);
Drug Store: Anglo Maltese Dispensary, 382, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 4627);
M4 Pharmacy, Railway Street, Attard (2143 6531);
Mġarr Pharmacy, Main Street, c/w Vitale Street, Mġarr (2157 7784);
Brown’s Village Pharmacy, Main Street, Mellieħa (2152 3536);
Maddalena Pharmacy, Shop 2, Binja tal-Faqqani, Dawret it-Torri, Santa Luċija (2167 7037);
Alpha Pharmacy, Maria Immaculata, Cospicua Road c/w Cottoner Avenue, Fgura (2167 3811);
Cilia’s Pharmacy, 303, Żabbar Road, Fgura (2180 1962);
Martin’s Pharmacy, 182, Birżebbuġa Road, Birżebbuġa (2165 1031);
Bronja Pharmacy, Sonata, Bronja Street, Żurrieq (2168 2251);
The By Pass Pharmacy, Mgr Mikiel Azzopardi Street, Siġġiewi (2146 1681);
Santa Marija Pharmacy, Frenċ Abela Square, Dingli (2145 2447);
Castle Pharmacy, 2, Independence Square, Victoria (2155 6970);
Ta’ Pinu Pharmacy, Franġisk Portelli Street, Għarb (2788 8128).

■ The pharmacy at the Malta International Airport is open from 8am till 10pm.

■ The Mosta, Paola and Floriana Health Centres are open for emergencies 24 hours, seven days a week. The Gżira Health Centre is also open for emergencies (cases requiring urgent medical attention) between 8am and 5pm and a nursing service is available between 8am and 8pm on Sundays and public holidays.

■ The public should attend the health centre of their catchment area. Persons without an identity card will not be attended to.

Blood donation

■ The mobile blood donation unit will be available tomorrow at Pembroke parish church square, tomorrow, between 8:30am and 1pm. If you feel healthy, kindly get your ID Card and donate blood.

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Announcements - July 6, 2018

  2. Borġ in-Nadur to open for the public every day

  3. Final Preti paintings at Sarria restored to full splendour

  4. Bamboo children's set withdrawn from market

  5. What happened on... July 6

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 07-07-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed