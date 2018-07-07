Pharmacies open tomorrow
9am to noon
New British Dispensary, 109/110, St John Street, Valletta (2124 4813);
Brown’s Pharmacy, 706, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2123 8623);
Anici Pharmacy, Anici Street, Qormi (2148 7162);
Pharmaplus, Ganu Street, Birkirkara (2149 2958);
Charing Pharmacy, Mimosa Street, Pietà (2123 2954);
Lourdes Pharmacy, Naxxar Road, San Ġwann (2138 7479);
Drug Store: Anglo Maltese Dispensary, 382, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 4627);
M4 Pharmacy, Railway Street, Attard (2143 6531);
Mġarr Pharmacy, Main Street, c/w Vitale Street, Mġarr (2157 7784);
Brown’s Village Pharmacy, Main Street, Mellieħa (2152 3536);
Maddalena Pharmacy, Shop 2, Binja tal-Faqqani, Dawret it-Torri, Santa Luċija (2167 7037);
Alpha Pharmacy, Maria Immaculata, Cospicua Road c/w Cottoner Avenue, Fgura (2167 3811);
Cilia’s Pharmacy, 303, Żabbar Road, Fgura (2180 1962);
Martin’s Pharmacy, 182, Birżebbuġa Road, Birżebbuġa (2165 1031);
Bronja Pharmacy, Sonata, Bronja Street, Żurrieq (2168 2251);
The By Pass Pharmacy, Mgr Mikiel Azzopardi Street, Siġġiewi (2146 1681);
Santa Marija Pharmacy, Frenċ Abela Square, Dingli (2145 2447);
Castle Pharmacy, 2, Independence Square, Victoria (2155 6970);
Ta’ Pinu Pharmacy, Franġisk Portelli Street, Għarb (2788 8128).
■ The pharmacy at the Malta International Airport is open from 8am till 10pm.
■ The Mosta, Paola and Floriana Health Centres are open for emergencies 24 hours, seven days a week. The Gżira Health Centre is also open for emergencies (cases requiring urgent medical attention) between 8am and 5pm and a nursing service is available between 8am and 8pm on Sundays and public holidays.
■ The public should attend the health centre of their catchment area. Persons without an identity card will not be attended to.
Blood donation
■ The mobile blood donation unit will be available tomorrow at Pembroke parish church square, tomorrow, between 8:30am and 1pm. If you feel healthy, kindly get your ID Card and donate blood.