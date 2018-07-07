Advert
Saturday, July 7, 2018, 13:17

Michelle Muscat takes the plunge for charity swim

Michelle Muscat, the prime minister's wife, dived off an Armed Forces of Malta vessel on Saturday in her fourth consecutive charity swim. 

Ms Muscat, the chairperson of the Marigold Foundation, will be swimming from Qawra to Għadira, a distance of 12 kilometres, two more than last year.

The funds raised will help special Oympics athletes take part in an event in Abu Dhabi in March.

Anyone wishing to donate may call on these numbers: €15 – 51702052; €25 – 51802053 or through a mobile message: €11.65 – 50619238.

 

 

