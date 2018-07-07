Latest issue of Pink out tomorrow

People currently stall for four to 10 years before they seek professional help for issues relating to their mental health – figures that would surely shock if they were linked to physical ailments like diabetes and cancer, but that Pink magazine finds seem totally normal in this context.

These statistics are part of a story in the July issue, out with The Sunday Times of Malta tomorrow, which looks into how four female professionals in the area are seeking to make vital changes to the way mental health is treated.

Going beyond the sensational stories, they insist that for mental health to truly be on a par with physical health, it needs to leave the corridors of Mount Carmel Hospital and enter homes, schools, villages, polyclinics, civil centres and most importantly, Mater Dei Hospital.

But much still needs to be done on that front.

Malta’s leading women’s magazine, with its strong focus on fashion, continues to showcase the trends of the season, as well as capturing The Pink Fashion Show on camera, with behind-the-scenes shots, catwalk images and snaps of the audience and after-party at the largely undiscovered King George V Recreational Grounds in Floriana.

From the hottest events to why watching football is good for us, a cultural spotlight on important women from the past, Maltese girls in movies and candid car reviews, the July issue of the magazine continues to offer something for everyone.

