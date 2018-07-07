Announcements - July 7, 2018

Happy Birthday to MARIA, a wonderful wife and loving mother. Your husband Stephen and your daughters Andrea, Rachelle and Gillian.

Obituary

PORTELLI. On July 5, at Gozo General Hospital, JOHN of Victoria, Gozo, aged 93, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Vincent, Melina, Joseph, Paul, Joan, Margaret and Martin, their respective families, brothers and sister, nephews and nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Gozo General Hospital on Monday, July 9, at 4.15pm for the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Ta’ Pinu, Għarb, Gozo. Mass will be said at 5pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Marija Cemetery, Victoria, Gozo. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

On the 13th anniversary of the death of our beloved sister MAY PANTALLERESCO, a Mass for the repose of her soul will be said on Monday, July 9, at 6pm at the Ursuline Sisters chapel, Karm Galea Street, Sliema.

In Memoriam

ATTARD. Fondest memories of WILLIAM, a dear father and grandfather, on the ninth anniversary of his demise. So sadly missed by George, Alan and Ana. May he rest in peace.

ATTARD. Treasured and unfading memories of WILLIAM, a wonderful father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Deeply missed. Wilhelmina, Michele, Michela, Alessandro, Martina and Domenico. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ATTARD – WILLIAM. In ever loving memory of a true gentleman, today the ninth anniversary of his passing. Martyn, Seda and Mira-Helma.

FENECH – CONNIE, née Nassetta. On the 13th anniversary of her demise. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her husband John. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated next Monday at 6.30pm at Dar tal-Kleru Christus Sacerdos chapel, Fleur-de-Lys, Birkirkara. The attendance of relatives and friends will be greatly appreciated.

PULLICINO – JANE. On the 19th anniversary of her passing away. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by Patricia, Sandra and Edward, Kristine, Nicola, Gillian, their respective families, and her sister Gladys. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SCERRI – CARMELO. In loving memory of our dear father on the 19th anniversary of his demise. Never forgotten by his sons, Victor, Alex, Joe, Geoffrey, David and their families.

Found

Spectacles in Sliema. Phone 7927 7576/2133 7649.

Personal

To thank the Almighty God for graces received through the intercession of Our Lady of Sorrows, St Padre Pio of Pietrelcina and Blessed Nazju Falzon. M.V.